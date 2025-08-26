Algert Global LLC Trims Stock Position in Planet Labs PBC $PL

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,480 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 32.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 143.1% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.80.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $66.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. Planet Labs PBC has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PL. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (up from $6.30) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

