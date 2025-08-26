Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) CAO Roald Graham Webster Sells 8,266 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) CAO Roald Graham Webster sold 8,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $271,207.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,300 shares in the company, valued at $567,613. This represents a 32.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -85.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.The business had revenue of $203.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGM. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,835,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,880 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,183 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $41,610,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $35,433,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,103,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,989,000 after buying an additional 1,594,170 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

