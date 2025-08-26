Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases 93,440 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,440 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.8% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $72,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 204.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $2,987,733,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.31.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $179.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.