Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

Alterity Therapeutics Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 9,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 126,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alterity Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Alterity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alterity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alterity Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Alterity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson’s disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company’s lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

