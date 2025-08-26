Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas Herrington Sells 6,835 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $1,514,772.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 520,507 shares in the company, valued at $115,354,761.34. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AMZN stock opened at $227.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after buying an additional 30,104,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after buying an additional 17,681,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

