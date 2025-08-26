Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian Olsavsky Sells 17,750 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $227.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.84. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 17,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

