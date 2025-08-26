Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky Sells 7,100 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.54, for a total transaction of $1,572,934.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 57,680 shares in the company, valued at $12,778,427.20. This trade represents a 10.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

David Zapolsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $227.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.