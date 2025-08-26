American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 1,773.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,244 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.09% of Albertsons Companies worth $11,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,420,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. III Capital Management purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,892,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.68 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.160 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

