American Century Companies Inc. Has $11.21 Million Stock Holdings in CNB Financial Corporation $CCNE

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,651 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,011 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $11,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after acquiring an additional 33,424 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. CNB Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $770.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.68.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.97 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CNB Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

CNB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

