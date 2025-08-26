American Century Companies Inc. Has $11.84 Million Position in Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 135,415 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.29% of Modine Manufacturing worth $11,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOD. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 245.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 442.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

MOD opened at $138.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.06. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.84 and its 200-day moving average is $95.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.80 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 7.21%.Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOD shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael B. Lucareli sold 40,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total transaction of $5,678,078.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,502.40. This trade represents a 49.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 14,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,992,679.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,511,636.24. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,765 shares of company stock worth $27,455,523. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

