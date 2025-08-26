American Century Companies Inc. Has $13.53 Million Stake in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYK

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430,251 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $13,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,305,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,852,000 after buying an additional 796,034 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after buying an additional 662,827 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $4,198,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 185.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 495,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 321,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 56.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 655,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 236,017 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. Liberty Global Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($8.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($7.65). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 60.38%.The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion.

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 34,380 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $397,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,823.65. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 60,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $678,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,718.20. This trade represents a 64.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

