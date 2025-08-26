American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,696 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $12,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFG opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.44. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $91.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.78%.

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $86.90.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

