Amphenol (NYSE:APH) CFO Craig Lampo Sells 199,848 Shares of Stock

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) CFO Craig Lampo sold 199,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $22,069,214.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 125,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,498.85. The trade was a 61.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

APH opened at $109.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.03. The company has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $112.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. TD Securities boosted their price target on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amphenol from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.62.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

