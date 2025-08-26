Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Sells $617,594.70 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $254.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.81. The company has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $257.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 101.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Bennett Associates Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 14,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

