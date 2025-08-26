Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lundin Gold FY2025 Earnings

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Lundin Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $3.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.66. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

LUG has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$67.75 to C$89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Securities cut Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial cut Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Veritas lowered shares of Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Lundin Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$62.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of C$58.95.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

TSE:LUG opened at C$80.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.23. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$25.76 and a one year high of C$83.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.59.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.05, for a total transaction of C$105,070.00. Also, Director Pablo Mir sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.44, for a total transaction of C$996,550.50. Insiders sold a total of 57,056 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,044 in the last three months. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

Featured Stories

