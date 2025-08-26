Analysts Offer Predictions for Ascot Resources Q1 Earnings

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Ascot Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ascot Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Ascot Resources’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ascot Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.15.

AOT stock opened at C$0.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. Ascot Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

