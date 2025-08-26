Analysts Offer Predictions for CVE:BRC Q1 Earnings

Get Blackrock Silver alerts:

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Blackrock Silver in a report released on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst C. Stanley anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Blackrock Silver’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Blackrock Silver Trading Down 3.2%

CVE:BRC opened at C$0.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.42. Blackrock Silver has a 52 week low of C$0.23 and a 52 week high of C$0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$173.41 million, a P/E ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 3.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackrock Silver Company Profile

In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$270,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,883,400 shares of company stock worth $1,414,038. Corporate insiders own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.