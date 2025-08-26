Analysts Set Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT) PT at $18.71

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.7083.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Calumet from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Calumet in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Calumet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Calumet from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th.

Calumet Price Performance

Calumet stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79. Calumet has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $25.29.

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calumet will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 25,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $419,302.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,415 shares in the company, valued at $657,836.35. This represents a 38.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer Straumins sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $1,317,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,084,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,284,037.13. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,123 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,303 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Calumet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. now owns 5,817,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,647,000 after acquiring an additional 180,197 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calumet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,406,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,176,000 after buying an additional 49,948 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Calumet by 56.9% during the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 4,497,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,860,000 after buying an additional 1,631,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calumet by 112.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,860,000 after buying an additional 901,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Calumet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 609,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

