Analysts Set Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target at $38.92

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.9167.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIMS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of HIMS opened at $43.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $3,214,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 169,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,105,385.20. This trade represents a 26.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $5,773,402.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 89,521 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,816.26. This trade represents a 58.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,392,857 shares of company stock valued at $71,746,999 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 17.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 128.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 94,983 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,230,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.