Analysts Set KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE) PT at $24.97

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.9667.

BEKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on KE from $25.80 to $24.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on KE from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.10 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd.

BEKE opened at $18.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of -0.76. KE has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $26.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KE by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,916,000 after buying an additional 919,420 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KE by 12.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,915,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,067 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in KE by 6.3% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,973,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,546,000 after purchasing an additional 712,126 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in KE by 3,203.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,002,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,169 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in KE by 78.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,526,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,704 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

