Analysts Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Price Target at C$6.33

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.33.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TVE. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Desjardins lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

View Our Latest Report on Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

TSE TVE opened at C$5.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 2.49. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.10 and a 1-year high of C$5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.0127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 38.41%.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.