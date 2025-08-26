Analysts Set Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Target Price at $3.20

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.20.

Get Ultrapar Participacoes alerts:

UGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on UGP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ultrapar Participacoes Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 61.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 92.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 97,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 986,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 247,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the 1st quarter valued at $831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

Ultrapar Participacoes Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a yield of 360.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Ultrapar Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.