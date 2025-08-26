Analysts Set Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Target Price at $3.20

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.20.
UGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th.
Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $4.38.
Ultrapar Participacoes Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a yield of 360.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Ultrapar Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.
About Ultrapar Participacoes
Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.
