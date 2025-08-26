Analyzing Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) and Outdoor (NASDAQ:POWW)

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) and Outdoor (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Transdigm Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Outdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Transdigm Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Outdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Transdigm Group and Outdoor”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transdigm Group $7.94 billion 9.86 $1.71 billion $30.13 46.12 Outdoor $48.98 million 3.42 -$130.83 million ($0.46) -3.11

Transdigm Group has higher revenue and earnings than Outdoor. Outdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transdigm Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Transdigm Group has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outdoor has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Transdigm Group and Outdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transdigm Group 20.98% -35.27% 8.92% Outdoor -38.60% -18.60% -15.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Transdigm Group and Outdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transdigm Group 0 4 9 0 2.69 Outdoor 0 1 1 0 2.50

Transdigm Group presently has a consensus price target of $1,624.6923, indicating a potential upside of 16.91%. Outdoor has a consensus price target of $1.75, indicating a potential upside of 22.38%. Given Outdoor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Outdoor is more favorable than Transdigm Group.

Summary

Transdigm Group beats Outdoor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems. This segment serves engine and power system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The Airframe segment provides engineered latching and locking devices, engineered rods, engineered connectors and elastomer sealing solutions, cockpit security components and systems, cockpit displays, engineered audio, radio and antenna systems, lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered and customized interior surfaces and related components, thermal protection and insulation products, lighting and control technology, and parachutes. This segment serves airframe manufacturers, cabin system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The Non-aviation segment offers seat belts and safety restraints for ground transportation applications; electro-mechanical actuators for space applications; hydraulic/electromechanical actuators and fuel valves for land-based gas turbines; refueling systems for heavy equipment used in mining, construction, and other industries; and turbine controls for the energy and oil and gas markets. This segment serves off-road vehicle and subsystem suppliers, child restraint system suppliers, and satellite and space system suppliers; and manufacturers of heavy equipment. TransDigm Group Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Outdoor

AMMO, Inc. designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms. It also owns and operates GunBroker.com, an auction site that supports the lawful sale of firearms, ammunition, and hunting/shooting accessories. In addition, the company's products comprises of armor piercing and hard armor piercing incendiary precision ammunition; and ammunition casings for pistol ammunition through large rifle ammunition. The company has a license agreement with Jeff Rann's ammunition for game hunting. AMMO, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

