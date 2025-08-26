Analyzing Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) and Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Vishay Precision Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies -30.18% -41.68% -19.01% Vishay Precision Group -0.43% 1.72% 1.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LightPath Technologies and Vishay Precision Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 Vishay Precision Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $4.8750, suggesting a potential upside of 8.33%. Vishay Precision Group has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.35%. Given LightPath Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Vishay Precision Group.

56.3% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Vishay Precision Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Vishay Precision Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

LightPath Technologies has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vishay Precision Group has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Vishay Precision Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $31.73 million 6.30 -$8.01 million ($0.26) -17.31 Vishay Precision Group $306.52 million 1.23 $9.91 million ($0.09) -315.56

Vishay Precision Group has higher revenue and earnings than LightPath Technologies. Vishay Precision Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LightPath Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vishay Precision Group beats LightPath Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other sectors. The company sells its products directly to customers in Europe and Asia. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Vishay Precision Group

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems. Its product portfolio includes precision resistors, strain gages, load cells and force measurement transducers, on-board weighing systems, and process weighing products; rolling force measuring load cell systems and pressure transmitters; web tension measurement load cells and systems; and optical strip width gages; and laser velocimeters for speed and length measurements and closed-loop crop optimization control systems for optimal strip cuts. The company also offers data acquisition systems and sensors for product safety testing; thermal-mechanical simulation systems for metallurgical research; and conditioning, data acquisition and control systems, as well as electronic displays, signal processors, microelectromechanical system sensors, cabling, system software, and communications software/hardware. Its products are used in industrial comprising waste management, bulk hauling, logging, scales manufacturing, engineering systems, pharmaceutical, oil, chemical, steel, paper, and food industries, as well as test and measurement, steel, medical, construction, agricultural, and consumer markets. The company offers its products under the Alpha Electronics, Powertron, Vishay Foil Resistors, Micro-Measurements, APR, Celtron, Revere, Sensortronics, Tedea-Huntleigh, Stress-tek, Vulcan, BLH Nobel, KELK, and DTS brands. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

