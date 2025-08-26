Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. $AOMR Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOMR. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 341,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 248,131 shares during the period. CF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 60,135 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 92,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 57,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a current ratio of 17.69.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.3%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.12%.

AOMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Angel Oak Mortgage REIT news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag sold 595,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $5,801,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,134,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,308,547.50. This trade represents a 12.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

Further Reading

