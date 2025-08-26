AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 3,127.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 561,331 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543,936 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $20,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AU. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,569,868 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AU stock opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.60.

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The mining company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 610.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, August 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

