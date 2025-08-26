Apollo Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Trading 4.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 309,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 219,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25.

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,350 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 765 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

