ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and traded as high as $21.04. ArrowMark Financial shares last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 15,414 shares traded.
ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52.
ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%.
About ArrowMark Financial
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
