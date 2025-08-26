ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and traded as high as $21.04. ArrowMark Financial shares last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 15,414 shares traded.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52.

ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

About ArrowMark Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in ArrowMark Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ArrowMark Financial by 51.9% during the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ArrowMark Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

