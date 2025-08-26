Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

AORT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Artivion from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Artivion from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Artivion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $43.53 on Monday. Artivion has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $45.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -103.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Artivion will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artivion

In other news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 12,500 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 852,783 shares in the company, valued at $36,089,776.56. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Davis sold 10,802 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $471,723.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 208,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,335.26. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,790 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,959 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AORT. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Artivion by 109.3% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Artivion by 47.7% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Artivion during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Artivion by 447.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Articles

