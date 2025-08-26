ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) vs. Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) Critical Survey

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) and Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

ASE Technology has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Labs has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ASE Technology and Nano Labs”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology $18.54 billion 1.18 $987.46 million $0.47 21.06 Nano Labs $24.14 million 7.12 -$15.75 million N/A N/A

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Labs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of ASE Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Nano Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ASE Technology and Nano Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology 5.48% 10.33% 4.56% Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ASE Technology and Nano Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nano Labs 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

ASE Technology beats Nano Labs on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

About Nano Labs

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

