Ashtead Group (ASHTY) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Ashtead Group to post earnings of $4.76 per share for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $294.6330 on Tuesday. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $337.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $2.81 dividend. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 155.0%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

