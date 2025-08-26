Ashtead Group (ASHTY) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Ashtead Group to post earnings of $4.76 per share for the quarter.
Ashtead Group Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $294.6330 on Tuesday. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $337.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Ashtead Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $2.81 dividend. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 155.0%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ashtead Group
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Biotech Catalysts Present Major Opportunity
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be This Low
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Sprouts Farmers Market is Buying $1 Billion of Its Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.