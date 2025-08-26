Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88. Approximately 16,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 28,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Down 1.6%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

