ATS Corporation $ATS Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ATS were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 561.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its position in ATS by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ATS by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of ATS by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ATS by 15.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ATS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Scotiabank upgraded ATS to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ATS stock opened at $26.9350 on Tuesday. ATS Corporation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -99.76 and a beta of 1.28.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. ATS had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $541.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ATS has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ATS Corporation will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

