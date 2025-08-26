AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Trading Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

AU Optronics Corp (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 37,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 90,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

AU Optronics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.45.

AU Optronics Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.0837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 189.0%. AU Optronics’s payout ratio is presently -115.38%.

About AU Optronics

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

Featured Stories

