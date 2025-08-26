Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD) Trading Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGCD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 7,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 66,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Augusta Gold Stock Up 0.8%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $73.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.19.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

