Autodesk (ADSK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect Autodesk to post earnings of $2.44 per share and revenue of $1.7247 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $285.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.82. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $232.67 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Autodesk from $357.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,065.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,600. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock worth $2,909,885 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $410,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 65.3% during the second quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the software company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.5% during the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.