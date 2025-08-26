B. Riley Has Pessimistic Outlook of CCIF FY2025 Earnings

Get Carlyle Credit Income Fund alerts:

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Carlyle Credit Income Fund in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carlyle Credit Income Fund’s FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Carlyle Credit Income Fund from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Carlyle Credit Income Fund from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Price Performance

CCIF opened at $5.68 on Monday. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lauren Michelle Basmadjian acquired 7,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $49,994.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,765.84. The trade was a 58.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nishil Mehta purchased 16,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $100,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 32,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,179.08. This trade represents a 103.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 40,370 shares of company stock valued at $250,222.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 219,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 30,808 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the period.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.