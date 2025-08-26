Baker Hughes Company $BKR Stock Position Increased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,060 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.05% of Baker Hughes worth $22,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,385,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 2,585.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,301 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,542,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,000,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,231,000 after buying an additional 1,553,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,247,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,778,000 after buying an additional 928,191 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BKR. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Melius began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Shares of BKR opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Baker Hughes Company has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 30.07%.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,481.06. The trade was a 44.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

