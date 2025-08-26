Bancroft Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Bancroft Fund Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and traded as high as $20.56. Bancroft Fund shares last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 23,914 shares.

Bancroft Fund Trading Up 0.8%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43.

About Bancroft Fund

(Get Free Report)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.