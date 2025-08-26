Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

AMBQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ambiq Micro to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

NYSE:AMBQ opened at $38.68 on Monday. Ambiq Micro has a one year low of $32.89 and a one year high of $51.76.

Our mission is to enable intelligence (artificial intelligence (AI) and beyond) everywhere by delivering the lowest power semiconductor solutions. We are a pioneer and leading provider of ultra-low power semiconductor solutions designed to address the significant power consumption challenges of general purpose and AI compute – especially at the edge.

