Bank of America Lowers Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) Price Target to $41.00

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VOYG. Barclays assumed coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voyager Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Voyager Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYG opened at $30.02 on Monday. Voyager Technologies has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $73.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.37.

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $45.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Voyager Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

About Voyager Technologies

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development.

Further Reading

