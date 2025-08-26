Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) & DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Critical Comparison

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology 2.96% 18.59% 4.69% Baozun -1.93% -4.46% -1.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DXC Technology and Baozun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 1 5 0 0 1.83 Baozun 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

DXC Technology currently has a consensus target price of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 10.52%. Baozun has a consensus target price of $3.20, suggesting a potential upside of 4.92%. Given DXC Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Baozun.

This table compares DXC Technology and Baozun”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $12.87 billion 0.20 $389.00 million $2.06 6.85 Baozun $1.29 billion 0.14 -$18.68 million ($0.43) -7.09

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Baozun. Baozun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DXC Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

DXC Technology has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baozun has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of DXC Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Baozun on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain insights, automate operations, and accelerate their transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions, which enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. This segment also simplifies, modernize, and accelerate mission-critical applications that support business agility and growth through applications services; provides proprietary modular insurance software and platforms; and operates a wide spectrum of insurance business process services, as well as helps to operate and improve bank cards, payment and lending process and operations, and customer experiences. The GIS segment offers security services, such as IT security, operations and culture for migrating to the cloud, protecting data with a zero-trust strategy, and manage a security operation center; and cloud infrastructure and IT outsourcing services. This segment also delivers a consumer-like experience, centralize IT management, and support services, as well as improves the total cost of ownership; and orchestrates hybrid cloud and multicloud environments. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to commercial businesses and public sector enterprises. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing. The Brand Management segment provides brand management, strategic and tactic positioning, branding and marketing, retail and e-commerce operations, supply chain, and logistics and technology services. It serves brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories, appliances, electronics, home and furnishings, food and health products, beauty and cosmetics, fast moving consumer goods, mother and baby products, and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

