Barrick Mining Q3 EPS Boosted by Raymond James Financial

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Barrick Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Mining’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on B. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 target price on Barrick Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. CIBC raised Barrick Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.77.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $26.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. Barrick Mining has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 249.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.16%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

