Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.1111.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Baxter International Stock Up 0.2%

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Baxter International by 169.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAX opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.93, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Baxter International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.420-2.520 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -226.67%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

