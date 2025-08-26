BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.6667.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCE. Desjardins upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of BCE

BCE Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 170.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,679,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365,253 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in BCE by 99.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,006,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981,281 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in BCE by 36.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,249,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,900 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in BCE by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 10,649,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in BCE by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,181,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE opened at $25.2350 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91. BCE has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 87.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.62.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). BCE had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. BCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 565.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. BCE’s payout ratio is 434.48%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

