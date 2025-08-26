Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Receives $8.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.3750.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIOX shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on BIOX

Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Down 4.8%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

Shares of BIOX stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $174.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3,535.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.