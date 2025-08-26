Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Bionano Genomics Stock Performance

BNGO opened at $4.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. Bionano Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $6.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 129.41% and a negative net margin of 271.02%. Bionano Genomics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of Bionano Genomics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 114,822 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Everstar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

