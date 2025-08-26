BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Lowered to $123.00 at DA Davidson

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $95.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $121.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $6,432,634.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,563,100.16. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,916,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 368,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,441,097.64. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,061 shares of company stock worth $15,027,745 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 152.5% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.