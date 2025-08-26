BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (NYSE:MQT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and traded as high as $9.56. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 139,602 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
