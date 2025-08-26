BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $500.00 to $460.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.37.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.4%

CrowdStrike stock opened at $418.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -607.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $242.25 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $466.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.59.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.440-3.560 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total transaction of $7,352,822.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,330.58. The trade was a 29.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at $105,272,781.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,414 shares of company stock worth $96,794,738 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,430,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,933,425,000 after buying an additional 596,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,804,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,917,000 after buying an additional 370,965 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after buying an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,752,000 after buying an additional 273,922 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,714,000 after buying an additional 4,285,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

